Wilde: Valdes-Scantling and Rodgers help Packers in win against Ravens

As they walked up the M&T Bank Stadium visitors’ tunnel together after the game, Aaron Rodgers turned to his star wide receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens had spent all Sunday afternoon and evening hell-bent on not letting Davante Adams beat them, and for the most part, they had succeeded, holding him to six receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown during the Packers’ 31-30 victory.

Devastated by injuries and positive COVID-19 tests in their secondary, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale had literally assigned two defenders to Adams all day long. While extra attention had been sent Adams’ way all season, this marked the most extensive commitment to taking him out of the game that any opponent had attempted.

“It was one of the most interesting defensive schemes that I've seen in a long time. They were trying to stop Davante,” Rodgers explained afterward. “Some of the pre-snap alignments (the Ravens did) are stuff I just haven't seen. I told him walking in the tunnel after the game, ‘That's the greatest respect level that somebody can give you, is to literally line up two guys on you for the majority of the game.’”

The corollary conversation came shortly thereafter, when Rodgers spied wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who’d stepped up to catch five of the seven passes thrown his way for 98 yards, including a 31-yard gainer and an 11-yard touchdown that allowed Rodgers to tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre for most career touchdown passes in franchise history at 442.

“I just walked past him in the locker room and I said, 'That's the Marquez I know.’ I'm very, very proud of him,” Rodgers said of Valdes-Scantling, whose up-and-down season has included five games on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, six games with three or fewer passes and a 123-yard game in a loss to Minnesota last month.

“He's been battling. His back's been a little tight, and confidence-wise, we wanted to get him feeling confident again. (He had a) nice catch on an underthrown ball in the first half and then he had some really important catches. … That's the Marquez that we all know and love. Happy we got him going tonight. That was important, and that's what we're going to need. If defenses are going to change their entire scheme and put two guys on Tae like that, we need Allen (Lazard) and Marquez and Big Dog (Marcedes Lewis) and Josiah (Deguara) and the running backs to get involved in a big way.”

For his part, Valdes-Scantling said he didn’t necessarily view the Ravens’ defensive approach as an opportunity for a big game for himself, and he downplayed the idea that he was under any pressure to be more productive amid Baltimore’s Adams-centric plan.

“Obviously every night I feel like is going to be my night. You have to have that mindset as a receiver,” said Valdes-Scantling, who now has 25 receptions for 427 yards and three touchdowns on the season. “I think Davante is the same way. We want the ball every single play. If we can throw the ball 60 times and I get 60 targets, I want it.

“I just kind of play one play at a time. That’s kind of the focus. Just make the plays when they come. That’s just the mentality I’ve got to have. Because once you start thinking otherwise, you start pressing and you don’t make the play or something goes wrong.”

Toe jam

Rodgers, who finished the night having completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (132.2 passer rating) while running four times for 11 yards and absorbing three sacks, said his fractured left pinkie toe was no worse for wear.

That was good news compared to last week, when immediately after the win over the Bears, Rodgers said he’d suffered a “setback” with the toe, which he initially injured while working out on his own during his 10-day quarantine after he contracted the COVID-19 virus on Nov. 3.

While he said he’s changed his footwork slightly to push off on the inside part of his left foot to reduce the pain he feels during the game, Rodgers acknowledged that the pain is being dulled during games by a pregame painkilling injection he takes in the toe. The goal, as it has been all along, is for Rodgers to avoid surgery and get through the final three games and the playoffs as best he can.

“It depends on the pain or the week. If I feel like I need some help getting through the game, then we’ll do (the injection),” said Rodgers, who in the past four games has now completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,301 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions (127.7 rating). “Obviously, I’d love for that to come to an end at some point. But it’s all about pain management.”

Extra points

Had it been Packers coach Matt LaFleur choosing whether to kick an extra point to force overtime or go for a two-point conversion and the win like John Harbaugh did, LaFleur said he’d have done the same thing, given the Ravens’ banged-up roster. “If I were on that sideline, absolutely. I absolutely would’ve. That’s what I anticipated,” LaFleur said. “Thankfully, our defense found a key stop. (Safety Darnell) Savage got a piece of that ball in that corner of the end zone and made a great play.” … The Packers replaced rookie Amari Rodgers on both punt returns (Chandon Sullivan) and kickoff returns (Malik Taylor, Patrick Taylor) during the game, but LaFleur said it wasn’t a matter of benching Rodgers, who did have 21- and 26-yard kickoff returns. “I know Amari got ‘dinged’ and he was able to go back in. We put Malik back there on kickoff return; he got dinged up,” LaFleur said. … Running back Aaron Jones also had one kickoff return, but that was because the Packers went to their “hands” team for that return, anticipating an onside kick. Jones returned his 9 yards. “I’m like, ‘All right, let me get out there, catch this ball and get as many (yards) as I can,’” Jones said. “I like being back there. It’s fun.”

