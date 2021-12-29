Wilde: Rodgers expects to make decision on his future quickly after this season

GREEN BAY — While Aaron Rodgers’ football future may still be the “beautiful mystery” he called it a year ago, the Green Bay Packers quarterback avoided that term on Wednesday afternoon.

Nevertheless, the reigning NFL MVP, who could win the award back-to-back and for the fourth time in his career if he continues to play the way he has for most of the season, wasn’t making any bold guarantees about what comes next after what he hopes will be a run to Super Bowl LVI in the next few weeks.

Rather, in a lengthy answer to a question about whether he’s ruled out retiring after this season and will definitely play — be it in Green Bay or elsewhere — in 2022, Rodgers said Wednesday that everything is on the table.

Including retirement.

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” Rodgers to begin his reply.

Whether or not Rodgers, who enters Sunday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field as the favorite to win his fourth MVP, truly would walk away while playing at such a high level is hard to say. Despite missing one game after contracting COVID-19 in November, Rodgers has completed 323 of 475 passes (68%) for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns and four and 27 sacks for an NFL-best 110.8 passer rating.

At age 38, and playing with a fractured left pinkie toe that has forced him to sit out virtually every practice since his return from the COVID-19 reserve list, Rodgers is still at the top of his game as he looks beyond the team’s impending playoff run and contemplates what comes next — which he vowed won’t be a drawn-out decision-making process.

“It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers said. “I’ll have conversations with my loved ones after the season, with (Packers general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and (team president/CEO) Mark (Murphy) and (director of football operations) Russ (Ball) and the coaching staff, and then make a decision at some point.

“I’m not going to hold the team back from anything and once I commit — and if it’s committing to move forward here — it will be a quick decision.”

While under contract for next season, Rodgers agreed to a restructured deal following his offseason of discontent, and that deal was shortened to including only the 2021 and 2022 seasons, with his scheduled 2022 salary-cap number of $46.1 million being untenable — designed to either force the team to trade him elsewhere, or sign him to an extension that will be structured in a way that will guarantee his future as the Packers’ starter and relegate 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love to being his backup or being traded himself.

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and I think playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” Rodgers said. “One of the things that obviously (factors into that) — and you and I have talked about this over the years — wanting to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.

“I miss practice, and it’s tough to not be out there week after week now. But I still do love competing and I love being out there.”

Rodgers was noticeably introspective last season, in the wake of Gutekunst trading up to select Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. And if anything, Rodgers has been even more so this year, especially in recent weeks as he closed in on the franchise’s all-time touchdown pass record, previously held by his predecessor, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre. Rodgers spoke last week about wanting to recognized the so-called “good old days” while he was still in them, and has been similarly contemplative at other times throughout the year.

On Wednesday, Rodgers emphasized how much his relationships with wide receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, left tackle David Bakhtiari and other teammates have meant to him this year, praised head coach Matt LaFleur and others on the coaching staff for how interconnected they have been with him, and spoke of how his relationship with Gutekunst and Ball has grown after he aired many of his frustrations with the organization in a no-holds-barred Q&A session with reporters at the start of training camp, during which he articulated his complaints, including the fact that he wasn’t being included in conversations about personnel matters.

Still, he didn’t rule out the possibility of playing elsewhere next season, with a host of quarterback-needy teams with the draft capital and cap space to pursue him if he does in fact go on the trading block.

“There will be a lot of things that I’ll weigh in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “Saying that doesn’t mean — or any of the comments I’ve made — doesn’t mean I’m thinking about elsewhere. I do want to clarify that. The things that I’ve said about the team this year, about Brian’s and I’s relationship, have been heartfelt and genuine.

“I do appreciate a lot of the things that I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me. I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian’s taken the lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.

“I have a lot of love for Matt and enjoy playing for him. I love my teammates. The coaching staff has been fantastic, and they make it fun every single day. And the guys, obviously, is what you play for. Having Randall back has made this year exponentially greater for me as far as happiness and going through the weeks. And being able to spend time with him and (his wife) Ayida and the kids has been really, really special.

“So, I’m just savoring this year as much as anything.”

Adams, meanwhile, is in the final year of his contract and, after being unable to reach a deal on a long-term extension, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Although the Packers certainly can franchise-tag him, Adams acknowledged that what happens with Rodgers will have some bearing on his own future.

“I’m sure (it will). I mean, naturally, why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game,” Adams said. “There’s that expectation, there’s that friendship built up in it, there’s a lot that goes into it. It won’t be the end-all, be-all, but it’ll definitely be something that I’m monitoring and paying attention to see where his head is at after all of this.

"At this point, I'm just trying to enjoy it and just go play football and kind of like what Aaron said, just savor these moments because you never know what will happen. Obviously, I love being a Packer and love being here. We'll see how everything plays out. But to a certain extent, I will be connected with '12.' It's just not like, ‘If he goes, I'm not going to be here,’ or, ‘If he stays, I will.’ (But) it's something we'll have to pay attention to, for sure.”

