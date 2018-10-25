WIND POINT — It was high school soccer at its finest.
Defending WIAA Division 4 state champion Prairie was hosting St. Catherine’s, which won the 2016 state championship, in a sectional semifinal.
After two 10-minute overtime periods, the score was still tied 2-2.
And then St. Catherine’s junior Alberto Galvan finally settled the issue when he connected on a penalty kick — the Angels’ fifth straight — after a miss by Prairie.
St. Catherine’s (11-5-4) moved within one victory of returning to the state tournament. The Angels will play University School of Milwaukee, which defeated Somers Shoreland Lutheran 4-2 in overtime Thursday night, for the sectional championship Saturday.
The match will start at 1 p.m. at Prairie. And St. Catherine’s will be strictly business when that time comes.
“I think we’re capable of going all the way,” senior midfielder Giovanni Altamirano said. “We’ve just got to play with everything, play how we practice and play with passion. This is the game we love.”
Prairie (14-5-1) might have been considered the slight favorite considering it edged St. Catherine’s 2-1 during Metro Classic Conference play in September. Also, Prairie finished the regular season ranked third among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, while St. Catherine’s was fourth.
Both teams hung in there during this 47-degree night, especially St. Catherine’s, which had just nine shots on goal compared with 23 for Prairie.
Juan Casares gave St. Catherine’s a 1-0 lead at about the 30th minute and the Angels went on to take a 2-1 halftime lead. Nick Hawkins scored the Hawks’ first goal on an assist by Max Yde at the 23rd minute.
Yde went on to tie the score with a goal inside the box at the 72nd minute and that’s the way it stayed through the two overtime sessions.
The penalty kicks started with Duran and Prairie’s Gabe Perez both connecting. But after Juan Mejia made St. Catherine’s fourth straight attempt, Yde hit the left post with his attempt.
Galvan connected following that miss and St. Catherine’s erupted in celebration.
“We’re really happy, obviously, and we just have to keep up the momentum,” Duran said. “But they’re a great team also and we knew that. They gave us a good fight. Give them props.”
Added goalkeeper Peyton Johnson, “This means a lot, especially since we lost to them earlier in the year. We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game and that we would really have to give it our all to win. And we did.
“It makes me so happy to beat them this year.”
But Prairie lost with class. After Yde’s miss, Perez walked out to greet him and reminded him that it wasn’t his fault. Other teammates joined him to remind him that Prairie won and lost as a team.
For Prairie coach Corey Oakland, he saw a number of strong performances that weren’t rewarded with a victory.
“Max Yde’s goal was fantastic and he played hard all night,” Oakland said. “Nick Dybul, the senior defender in back, was fantastic. Gabe Perez was all over the field.
“Basically, we were heavy with juniors, but we had four seniors who were in back and those four guys played great.”
For St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake, his team played just well enough to win.
“It wasn’t our best game, no doubt about it,” Lake said. “But they just believe in each other and believed in what we were talking about during the last few weeks.
“I thought Prairie played awesome. They played really, really well and they came at us and did a lot of dynamic things. We were bending and bending and just never broke.”
Oakland repaid the compliment.
“They’re solid across the board,” he said. “I think both teams don’t have a single weak spot.
“It was two teams that were toe to toe across the board the entire 110 minutes. I think they’re fully capable of going the distance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.