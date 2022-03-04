WIAA sectional girls basketball boxes March 3

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Union Grove 55, Waukesha West 53
WEST (19-8)
Hanke 2 3-4 7, Yow 1 6-7 9, Hellendrung 1 2-4 4, Fenske 2 2-3 8, Anderson 3 0-0 7, Krohn 1 0-0 2, Thompson 6 4-8 16. Totals 16 17-26 53.
UNION GROVE (25-2)
Domagalski 1 0-0 2, Calouette 4 4-6 12, May 3 2-2 9, Spang 0 0-0 0, Torhorst 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Ludvigsen 2 1-2 6, Rampulla 3 1-2 8, Pettit 5 5-7 16. Totals 19 13-19 55.
Halftime—Union Grove 32, West 17. 3-point goals—Yow, Fenske 2, Anderson, May, Ludvigsen, Rampulla, Pettit. Total fouls—West 18, Union Grove 18. Rebounds—West 24 (Thompson 10), Union Grove 25 (Rampulla 10).
WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Racine Lutheran 56, Prairie 51
PRAIRIE (24-3)
R. Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Decker 3 3-5 9, Collier-White 1 1-3 3, Swedburg 1 0-0 2, Lawler 7 0-0 18, Barnes 6 6-7 19. Totals 18 10-15 51.
LUTHERAN (16-11)
Nelson 3 3-5 10, Mendujano 0 0-0 0, E. Jaramillo 0 0-2 0, Ibarra 0 0-0 0, Strande 5 0-0 12, Bell-Tenner 8 9-11 26, Kellner 3 2-2 8. Totals 19 14-20 56.
Halftime—Lutheran 24, Prairie 21. 3-point goals—Lawler 4, Barnes, Nelson, Strande 2, Bell-Tenner. Total fouls—Prairie 17, Lutheran 17. Fouled out—Collier-White.