WIAA releases guidelines for summer activities SAT

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) this week released guidance and recommendations for high schools to resume summertime athletics and other activities on July 1.
The guidelines were produced and reviewed by the doctors on the WIAA sports medical advisory committee, the WIAA executive staff, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Department of Public Instruction, the office of Gov. Tony Evers.
WIAA officials said the recommendations are best practices when returning to summertime sports activities in accordance with state, local and tribal restrictions, and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The WIAA shared the guidelines with athletic directors, principals and district administrators of all member schools.
Each school district will determine if athletics and other activities may operate - in compliance with state, local and tribal health department directives - based on the community’s current risk level.
“Within what has been a rapidly changing and evolving environment, we’ve done our best to research, examine and assemble the best advice we could identify,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “This mission and responsibility is larger than just sports.”
Similar to how different parts of the state re-opened before others based on the data available and local government, the WIAA guidelines outline the protocol and direction to resume high school sports according to local and regional levels of risk based on the number of confirmed and trending COVID-19 cases and access to available health care.
Member schools should consult state, local and tribal health departments to determine the most current level of risk when initiating return to activities and when they might progress through the levels, WIAA officials said.
