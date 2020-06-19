WIAA releases guidelines for summer activities SAT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) this week released guidance and recommendations for high schools to resume summertime athletics and other activities on July 1.

The guidelines were produced and reviewed by the doctors on the WIAA sports medical advisory committee, the WIAA executive staff, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Department of Public Instruction, the office of Gov. Tony Evers.

WIAA officials said the recommendations are best practices when returning to summertime sports activities in accordance with state, local and tribal restrictions, and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The WIAA shared the guidelines with athletic directors, principals and district administrators of all member schools.

Each school district will determine if athletics and other activities may operate - in compliance with state, local and tribal health department directives - based on the community’s current risk level.