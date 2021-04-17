WIAA: Hauser to be 1st female executive director

Hauser’s accomplishments since joining the WIAA include the administration and coordination of her current duties for the sports of gymnastics, volleyball and softball, as well as cross country and track and field prior to the hiring of Kate Peterson Abiad in the spring of 2018.

Hauser is credited with leading the conference realignment task force committee, creating the WIAA Award of Excellence and Spirit of Sport Award, implementing a fifth division in softball, establishing innovative co-op team classifications in gymnastics, supervising the move of the boys volleyball state tournament to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and negotiating partnerships with sponsors and a number of convention and visitors bureaus, according to the release.

Hauser came to the WIAA executive staff from Stevens Point Area Senior High School, where she served eight years as the athletic administrator and assistant principal.

She is a 1991 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a degree in secondary chemistry education and received a master’s degree in education leadership from Marian College in 1997.

Hauser and her husband, Dave, have three adult children, Nicki, Sam and Joey. Sam Hauser played men’s basketball at Virginia this past season after playing at Marquette. Joey Hauser played men’s basketball at Michigan State this past season after also playing at Marquette.

