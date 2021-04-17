WIAA: Hauser to be 1st female executive director

Stephanie Hauser has been named the next executive director of the WIAA.
Hauser will replace the retiring Dave Anderson.
“I am grateful and so proud to have been offered the opportunity to serve our diverse membership and to move education-based athletics forward,” Hauser said in a WIAA release. “Our member schools are facing challenging times, and I look forward to supporting and involving them in the process as we embrace this new chapter together.”
Hauser becomes the first female to serve as executive director in the 125-year history of the WIAA. She is preceded by P.F. Neverman from 1924-51, Clifford Fagan 1951-57, John Roberts from 1957-85, Doug Chickering from 1986-2009 and then Anderson.
Hauser will begin her new role in July, working in the transition with Anderson. Anderson’s retirement as executive director becomes effective July 31. Hauser has served as an assistant director with the WIAA since joining the executive staff July 6, 2015.
Last month, the WIAA announced that four finalists would get second interviews: Hauser, WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki, Stratford superintendent Scott Winch and Waterford superintendent and business manager Luke Francois.
Francois’ experience included being Middleton athletic director, Mineral Point school district superintendent and Sauk Prairie executive director of business services.
Hauser’s accomplishments since joining the WIAA include the administration and coordination of her current duties for the sports of gymnastics, volleyball and softball, as well as cross country and track and field prior to the hiring of Kate Peterson Abiad in the spring of 2018.
Hauser is credited with leading the conference realignment task force committee, creating the WIAA Award of Excellence and Spirit of Sport Award, implementing a fifth division in softball, establishing innovative co-op team classifications in gymnastics, supervising the move of the boys volleyball state tournament to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and negotiating partnerships with sponsors and a number of convention and visitors bureaus, according to the release.
Hauser came to the WIAA executive staff from Stevens Point Area Senior High School, where she served eight years as the athletic administrator and assistant principal.
She is a 1991 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a degree in secondary chemistry education and received a master’s degree in education leadership from Marian College in 1997.
Hauser and her husband, Dave, have three adult children, Nicki, Sam and Joey. Sam Hauser played men’s basketball at Virginia this past season after playing at Marquette. Joey Hauser played men’s basketball at Michigan State this past season after also playing at Marquette.