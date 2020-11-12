WIAA Girls swimming: Burlington Co-op swimmers in medal mix

“The relay has been pretty strong all season, but it’s been hard to judge,” Jones said. “We didn’t have a lot of invitationals and against just the conference, it was hard to judge until sectionals.

“The girls are excited.”

In the breaststroke, Schultz is the eighth seed in 1:06.19; her sectional time broke her own team record.

Schultz is also competing in the 200 freestyle (11th seed, 1:57.09) and 400 freestyle relay (11th seed, 3:40.66); Dahms, freshman Averi Larsen and Dietzel join her in the relay. Last year, Schultz was 23rd in the 200 freestyle and 22nd in the 100 breaststroke.

Dietzel, who qualified for state in the 100 backstroke last year, finishing 20th, qualified this year in the 200 individual medley. She is the 16th seed in 2:17.12.

Jones said the one surprise this year is the 200 freestyle relay of junior Andrea Smith, Keeker, sophomore Emilia Dahms and Larsen, which is also seeded 16th (1:44.38).

“We were not looking to make it,” Jones said. “It was not a loaded event, but that shows the depth of our team. I’m really happy and excited for them, because no one anticipated that.”

Jones said Larsen, a former gymnast, has been a welcome addition to the team.