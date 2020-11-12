WIAA Girls swimming: Burlington Co-op swimmers in medal mix

The Burlington Co-op high school girls swimming team plans to make the best of a unique situation on Saturday.
With just 63 percent of the state’s girls swim teams (88 teams) competing during the traditional fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic (37 percent, or 51, opted for the alternate fall season early next year), there are fewer competitors in both divisions for the WIAA State Championships.
As a result, there are fewer swimmers competing (16 in each event instead of 24). However, the Demons will still have entries in six events at the Division 1 Meet at Waukesha South High School (the regular site, the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison, was not made available for use because of the pandemic).
Leading the way for Burlington Co-op is junior Megan Schultz, who qualified for state in four events. In two of her events, the 200-yard medley relay and 100 breaststroke, she is in the faster heat.
The medley relay, which also includes seniors Morgan Dietzel and Hania Dahms, and sophomore Claire Keeker, is the seventh seed with a time of 1:50.63. The top six finishers earn medals.
Demons coach Denita Jones feels the medley relay, which broke the 11-year-old team record of 1:50.96 at last week’s Division 1 Muskego Sectional, has a good chance of earning a medal.
“The relay has been pretty strong all season, but it’s been hard to judge,” Jones said. “We didn’t have a lot of invitationals and against just the conference, it was hard to judge until sectionals.
“The girls are excited.”
In the breaststroke, Schultz is the eighth seed in 1:06.19; her sectional time broke her own team record.
Schultz is also competing in the 200 freestyle (11th seed, 1:57.09) and 400 freestyle relay (11th seed, 3:40.66); Dahms, freshman Averi Larsen and Dietzel join her in the relay. Last year, Schultz was 23rd in the 200 freestyle and 22nd in the 100 breaststroke.
Dietzel, who qualified for state in the 100 backstroke last year, finishing 20th, qualified this year in the 200 individual medley. She is the 16th seed in 2:17.12.
Jones said the one surprise this year is the 200 freestyle relay of junior Andrea Smith, Keeker, sophomore Emilia Dahms and Larsen, which is also seeded 16th (1:44.38).
“We were not looking to make it,” Jones said. “It was not a loaded event, but that shows the depth of our team. I’m really happy and excited for them, because no one anticipated that.”
Jones said Larsen, a former gymnast, has been a welcome addition to the team.
“She broke her back and was not able to compete in gymnastics anymore and she came out for swimming,” Jones said of the Waterford freshman. “She’s been an asset for our team — she’s an incredibly talented athlete and she’d be great in any sport, but we’re lucky she chose swimming.”
Because of the pandemic, five of last year’s top 10 teams, which include some of the best swimmers in the state, did not compete during the regular fall season. The highest finishing team missing from last year is Sun Prairie, which was third, and top-10 teams Middleton (sixth), Madison West (eighth), Madison Memorial (ninth) and Neenah (10th) are also out of the mix. Case, Horlick and Park will compete during the alternate fall season.
Conversely, four of last year’s top five teams — champion Brookfield East, runner-up Arrowhead, fourth-place Muskego and fifth-place Waukesha South/Mukwonago — have multiple qualifiers and will contend again for the team title.
