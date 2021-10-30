WIAA football playoffs: Racine Lutheran, Catholic Central see their seasons end

“They have a lot of nice players and they were very physical,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “They smacked us in the mouth early; we tried to respond and we struggled. We got some traction here and there, but we never got in any type of rhythm and you have to give them credit for that. They were the better team.”

The Panthers (10-1) scored two more times in the second half, on runs of 24 and 18 yards by Weston Liebzeit.

Catholic Central got one more score in the fourth quarter when Robson hit receiver Daniel Von Rabenau for an 87-yard touchdown pass.

“They are a good football team and they came ready to play,” Aldrich said. “I thought we were ready to play, but we weren’t quite up to the task.”

The Hilltoppers had just 67 yards rushing, led by Kaden Kayser with 23 yards on four carries. Their leading rusher Henry Amborn was held to 16 yards on five carries.

Robson went just 3 of 13, but threw for 132 yards, most of them on the final touchdown.

Reedsville ran for 267 yards, led by Liebzeit with 86 and Dvorachek with 77.

Aldrich said this has been a fun season. His players gave everything they had every game and he is grateful for that.