GREEN BAY — Six players from the two Burlington high schools that won girls volleyball state championships on Saturday were named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's All-State Tournament teams.
Three players from Burlington made the Division 1 team, while three players from Catholic Central were named to the Division 4 team on Sunday.
Earning spots for the Demons, who beat Oconomowoc for their second state title in a row, were junior Emily Alan, junior Kaley Blake and senior Grace Peyron.
Making the team from the Lady Toppers, who defeated defending champion Clayton in the final, were sophomore Sammie Seib, senior Grace Spiegelhoff, and senior Miriam Ward.
Participating WVCA member-coaches named players from their own squads to comprise the All-Tournament teams with state champions earning three nominees, runners-up earning two nominees, and all other qualifiers earning a single nominee.
The rest of the Division 1 team was Tayler Alden and Elle Shult, Oconomowoc; Ruby Anderson, Greendale; Emily Banitt, River Falls; Aubrey Hamilton, Arrowhead; and KJ McNabb, Sun Prairie.
The rest of the Division 4 team was: Marissa Gilbertson and Selena Levendoski, Clayton; Taylor Langmeier, River Ridge; and Lauren Shields, Newman Catholic.
