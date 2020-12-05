WIAA: Anderson retiring in July 2021

Dave Anderson has announced plans to graduate from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association as part of the class of 2021.
Anderson, 67, said in a news release Friday night that he plans to step down on July 30, 2021. Anderson has led the governing body for Wisconsin high school sports since August 2009, and has been on the association’s staff for 22 years.
“I believe it is the right time because we have a great staff and a great Board of Control in place,” Anderson said in the news release. “Looking ahead at the challenges we know we are going to be a part of coming out of this pandemic, I think it is a great opportunity for a new face, a new voice and new ideas moving forward.”
A native of Kaukauna who played football at the University of Wisconsin from 1972 to 1976, Anderson served as a graduate assistant coach with the Badgers in 1979 and was an assistant coach from 1983 to 1986, serving as defensive coordinator in 1986.
He then served as defensive coordinator at Miami of Ohio from 1987 to 1990, and came to Sun Prairie as athletic director in 1991 and stayed before leaving for the WIAA in 1998.
The Board of Control will meet virtually on Dec. 10 to determine the process for identifying and hiring a successor for Anderson, who is just the fifth executive director in the 96-year-old association.
“The WIAA has been my home, my family and much of my life for the past 22 years, and I am grateful,” Anderson said.
“Dave has been an advocate for education-based sports and has always put kids first in every decision,” said WIAA Board of Control president Eric Russell. “He has provided opportunities for them in a fair and consistent manner throughout his time at the WIAA.”
“Dave is very thorough and thoughtful about each of the issues that confronts this membership,” Russell added. “He has been diligent in exploring all the different angles before moving forward with any policies.”
Under Anderson’s watch, the WIAA eliminated membership dues and fees, provided concussion insurance to every member school student-athlete, eliminated the football scenario of three games in 10 days, transitioned to five divisions in basketball and the relocated the girls basketball tournament to Green Bay.
Anderson also helped maintain the association’s ownership of streaming rights, and implement online state tournament ticketing.
Anderson came to the WIAA in 1998 as an assistant to the director, and in 2002 he was named deputy director after having been promoted to assistant director a year earlier.
Prior to becoming the executive director, Anderson was responsible for student-athlete eligibility, officials licensing, interpretation of rules, tournament administration and planning, and committee leadership in the sports of football, baseball, wrestling, hockey and softball, as well as the medical advisory committee and wrestling’s 7-percent committee.
Anderson also served on the National Federation of State High School Association’s Hockey Rules Committee and was a voting member of the Federation’s Football Rules Committee.
