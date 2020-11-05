WIAA: Abbreviated postseason features computer seeding, regional champions FRI

The truncated high school football regular season comes to an end Friday night.

The WIAA then will determine a playoff field for a postseason shortened to only two weeks, limited to regional play due to the COVID-19 pandemic and utilizing new playoff criteria and use of computer seeding.

Those two postseason weeks — starting next week — will lead to regional winners, but no state champions.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the WIAA had 223 teams for postseason in 11-player football, which will be divided into seven divisions based on enrollment, and 20 teams for eight-player football, according to WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki.

According to a WIAA document sent to athletic directors and conference commissioners, “seeding groups will be identified and entered into the auto-seed program, then seeds will (be) calculate(d) and fill the brackets.”

The results and brackets are expected to be posted by 2 a.m. Saturday.

Higher-seeded teams will serve as hosts. The WIAA wants to schedule competitive contests, not putting 7-0 teams against 0-7 teams, for example, Labecki said.

“We will use the entire field of remaining teams, place them into seven divisions, and break them into pods of four regionally and competitively when possible, and use the computer to seed them,” Labecki wrote in an email this week explaining the 11-player football playoff format. “Our intention is to put the most competitive in (one) pod and the others into another pod. Basically, if possible, something like putting eight teams into a group and play 1-4 against one another (1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3) and 5-8 against one another.

“In level two, the winners will play each other and the teams that lose may play each other if they wish. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament are allowed to schedule games during both levels of the tournament this year. While we will not have a state champion, this format, we believe, will provide an opportunity for schools to be regional champions.”

Travel considerations will need to be taken into account, Labecki said. That could alter the groupings and seedings.

While there might be disappointment from teams that had hoped to pursue a state title, the opportunity to at least continue playing was viewed as a positive.

“Honestly, at the end of the day we are just happy to have the opportunity to be with the kids this fall,” Marshall football coach and athletic director Matt Kleinheinz said. “We appreciate every opportunity we get to walk on the practice field with the kids and also every Friday night when the lights come on and the ball goes in the air. We will play whomever they tell us to play for the playoffs and be thankful for the opportunity for another game.”

Labecki, who believed schools “have done a great job” following guidelines, said: “We have come a long way from March and even September when we worried that we would not be able to conduct a football season. But we continue to have schools quarantining and dropping out of the tournament.”

That is the reason for the regional focus and not a statewide plan.

“Our goal is to limit exposure and mitigate risk so our member schools may conduct winter sports this year,” Labecki said.