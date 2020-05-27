Why the city says Forward Racine is legal

Many have wondered why the city and the health department still think it’s legal to have a Safer at Home-like order in place, even after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide order on May 13.

Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney has contended that what the city is doing is legal because there is an active public health threat caused by COVID-19 in the City of Racine. He added that the Supreme Court’s ruling that how the statewide order was enforced by the Department of Health Services was unconstitutional; and that the order itself still held water.

Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel to Gov. Tony Evers, added on Wednesday that the Supreme Court decision indicated that the statewide order should have gone through a legislative rulemaking process and couldn’t be issued unilaterally by DHS despite the pandemic.

Nilsestuen has shown disagreement with the court’s 4-3 decision. He said that, for local orders like the one still in place in Racine, said “those same rulemaking requirements do not apply to local governments. So the rationale that the four judges used to strike down the state’s ability to respond to the pandemic doesn’t respond to local health officers.”

