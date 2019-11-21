You are the owner of this article.
Who recalls shopping at Goldblatt's Department store?
Elmwood Plaza shopping center officially opened on Oct. 10, 1956, with 28 stores, and Goldblatt's as one of its anchors. The shopping center featured parking for 2,000 cars. It was hailed as a great part of Racine’s future. On April 18, 1979, a fast-moving, smoky fire devastated Goldblatt’s, causing $1.1 million in damages, according to The Journal Times’ archives.

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

