Elmwood Plaza shopping center officially opened on Oct. 10, 1956, with 28 stores, and Goldblatt's as one of its anchors. The shopping center featured parking for 2,000 cars. It was hailed as a great part of Racine’s future. On April 18, 1979, a fast-moving, smoky fire devastated Goldblatt’s, causing $1.1 million in damages, according to The Journal Times’ archives.
Who recalls shopping at Goldblatt's Department store?
