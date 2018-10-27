The NFL has fined Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The league had said Friday that Whitehead should have been penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet during last Sunday's 26-23 overtime win for Tampa Bay.
Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got hit by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.
First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing Mayfield "was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head."
Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in Carolina's 21-17 win.
Also fined:
• Bengals safety Shawn Williams, $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Chiefs. Williams also fined $10,026 for a Week 1 hit on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.
• Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, $10,026 for a chop block.
• Cowboys guard Connor Williams, $10,026 for a chop block.
BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable for Monday night's game against the New England Patriots.
McCoy has not been cleared to play yet despite practicing on a limited basis the past three days, as he's allowed under NFL concussion protocol rules. He was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo's second play from scrimmage in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis last weekend.
Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy are the only two healthy backups behind McCoy, with Taiwan Jones listed as out due to a neck injury. Ivory carries no injury designation after hurting his hamstring in practice Thursday.
Starting defensive end Trent Murphy has been ruled out after hurting his knee against Indianapolis.
JETS: Running back De'Angelo Henderson has been signed from the practice squad, adding much-needed depth to their backfield.
Bilal Powell was lost for the season after injuring his neck last Sunday against Minnesota. That left New York with just Isaiah Crowell and rookie Trenton Cannon as healthy players at the position on the active roster.
The Jets also announced Saturday they released cornerback Juston Burris.
The 5-foot-7 Henderson was a sixth-round draft pick by Denver last year out of Coastal Carolina, where he set the Division I record with touchdowns in 35 straight games. He had 13 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 36 yards and a TD in five games with the Broncos last season.
Henderson was among Denver's final cuts out of training camp and signed with New York's practice squad last month.
49ERS: San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with injuries to his shoulder and knee.
The 49ers said Garcon had been downgraded from doubtful to out for the game at Arizona.
Garcon has 21 catches for 230 yards and no touchdowns in seven games this season.
Rookie Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne will likely pick up the slack with Garcon sidelined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.