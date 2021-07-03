White Sox: Sox vs. Josh Donaldson feud could linger for a while

CHICAGO — In the curious case of the Chicago White Sox versus Josh Donaldson, we call to the stand an expert witness who is familiar with both parties.

Liam Hendriks, a teammate of the Minnesota Twins third baseman when they played for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, currently is the White Sox closer.

Donaldson became public enemy No. 1 on the South Side after alleging Sox starter Lucas Giolito was “probably cheating” by using sticky stuff and then bragging of getting the better of Giolito in a parking-lot confrontation after Tuesday’s game.

“I said, ‘I’m in your face,’” Donaldson said Wednesday of the postgame incident. “ ‘I’m telling you what I think. What have you got to say about that?’ And he didn’t have any response.”

Giolito, through a team spokesman, declined an interview request Thursday. He hasn’t spoken with the media since calling Donaldson a “(bleeping) pest” Tuesday after the Twins star sarcastically mentioned the lack of “sticky stuff” after homering off Giolito.

Hendriks said Donaldson has the right to say whatever he wants but was not being truthful in his account of the parking-lot incident.