White Sox: Newcomer Hendricks ready to show he belongs

CHICAGO — Liam Hendriks is taking nothing for granted.

The Chicago White Sox newcomer insists he has to earn the closer’s job this spring and says he’s just another reliever until he does. Except, of course, he’s not just another reliever.

The White Sox landed one of baseball’s best when they signed Hendriks to a $54 million contract in January, a major addition for a team with championship aspirations.

“Until anything happens, I’m just a reliever on this team,” Hendriks said. “I need to make sure that I earn that spot. There’s never going to be a guarantee of me doing anything, whether it be working the ninth or anything like that. My guarantee is me going out there and pitching and putting my best foot forward and hopefully winning that role.”

Manager Tony La Russa can appreciate that attitude. It reminds him of what he saw from Albert Pujols during their 11 seasons together in St. Louis.

“That’s the attitude you want,” La Russa said. “If you see him in person, how strong he is, I’m not going to disagree with him. Let him think he has to make it. Albert, for 11 years, would always say he’s got to make the club. The way he worked gave you that impression, and I think that’s what Liam means.”