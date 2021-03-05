White Sox: After two years off, Kopech ready to pitch in

"Mostly because the season is so unpredictable," Sox manager Tony La Russa said Thursday. "Nobody has a crystal ball. You start out with him as a starter-in-waiting and getting some experience and learning, but as the season gets on and the opportunities are there and the way he competes, we're going to try and win, so you take your best shot and he's going to try to be part of that best shot.

"So, not putting any limitations on him."

Long term, the goal is for Kopech to start. For this season, Kopech said he's "still going to have a starter's approach" out of the bullpen.

"I'm still going to pitch the way I know how to pitch," he said.

That mirrors his workouts this spring.

"You want to develop Michael as a (starting) pitcher; you're going to have three or more pitches," La Russa said. "Most importantly you have command, all the other things, feel, defend the running game. If he was just going to be a reliever, if he just had one outstanding pitch and one complement, he could be successful. Our goal in spring training is to give him enough work where he's developing the pitches that he has that it's beyond two.