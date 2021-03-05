White Sox: After two years off, Kopech ready to pitch in

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel swung and missed on the final pitch of his at-bat against teammate Michael Kopech during live batting practice last week at Camelback Ranch.
Impressed with what he just attempted to hit, Engel said, "OK," in astonishment as he left the batter's box.
Kopech has the stuff to leave batters shaking their heads. And he's taking steps to help the Sox this season.
"I came in pretty happy with a few things I had done over the offseason," Kopech said during a conference call. "Physically, I feel pretty good right now. There are a few small adjustments that need to be made. Just mechanically and mentally as far as mindset goes on the mound.
"I really like where I'm at right now and I'm having fun competing against our guys. I know they are some of the best in the world."
Kopech, 24, is the No. 39 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. The right-hander last pitched in a big-league game in 2018.
Kopech missed 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched once during spring training in 2020, striking out one in one inning of work in the team's final game before the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kopech opted out when the sport returned.
The plan for the early part of this season is to use Kopech as a reliever. But the role might evolve throughout the year.
"Mostly because the season is so unpredictable," Sox manager Tony La Russa said Thursday. "Nobody has a crystal ball. You start out with him as a starter-in-waiting and getting some experience and learning, but as the season gets on and the opportunities are there and the way he competes, we're going to try and win, so you take your best shot and he's going to try to be part of that best shot.
"So, not putting any limitations on him."
Long term, the goal is for Kopech to start. For this season, Kopech said he's "still going to have a starter's approach" out of the bullpen.
"I'm still going to pitch the way I know how to pitch," he said.
That mirrors his workouts this spring.
"You want to develop Michael as a (starting) pitcher; you're going to have three or more pitches," La Russa said. "Most importantly you have command, all the other things, feel, defend the running game. If he was just going to be a reliever, if he just had one outstanding pitch and one complement, he could be successful. Our goal in spring training is to give him enough work where he's developing the pitches that he has that it's beyond two.
"And then once we get into the games, I think there will be times where there's multiple innings. He's going to have to use more than one pitch or two pitches."
La Russa likes the progress Kopech has made.
"His work has been excellent," La Russa said. "He's progressed every time, from the first time when he was just cutting it loose, to where he's looking like a pitcher."
Kopech continues to adjust to the different responsibilities. He realizes that adapting to the shorter recovery time will be important.
"I've kind of gotten used to having four days in between starts, doing everything I needed to in those four days and having plenty of time to recover," Kopech said. "Now, getting back up every couple of times is kind of going to be an adjustment for me.
"I've kind of just been following along with relievers who have established themselves like (Aaron) Bummer, (Liam) Hendriks, guys like that. Seeing what they do, seeing what works for them. And then taking what works for me and then making adjustments from there."
Bummer is confident Kopech will succeed.
"I go, 'You are going to figure it out really quickly,'" Bummer said Feb. 24, referring to a conversation he had with Kopech. "It is a little bit different, but at the end of the day it's just going out there and doing your job and getting outs."