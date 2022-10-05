 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
White Cane Awareness Day event

KENOSHA — Society’s Assets invites area residents to join them for the fourth annual celebration of White Cane Awareness Day at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Society's Assets, 5455 Sheridan Road.

Similar events are being held on the same day nationwide.

In the 1960s, the National Federation of the Blind became a leader in fighting for the rights of the blind and in pioneering innovative training programs using the white cane. At the Federation’s urging, the U.S. Congress adopted a joint resolution in 1964 designating Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day and recognizing that white canes enable people with vision impairments or blindness to travel safely and independently.

“We will be spreading the word about white canes, those who use them, traffic laws and accessibility in our community,” said Tam Frentzel, event organizer and independent living coordinator at Society’s Assets.

After a brief introduction, participants will begin walking through Downtown and Harborside Kenosha by 11:30 a.m. The destination is the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., where discussion, resources and refreshments will be available. Return transportation to the Society’s Assets office will be provided as needed.

This event is open to people of any age and disability, as well as those who want to show support. Register by with Tami Frentzel at 262-925-6097 or tfrentzel@societysassets.org.

