RACINE COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Central Racine County Health Department released a list of locations where people could warm up on Wednesday.
Some locations announced later that day that they would be closed and The Journal Times was not able to confirm that all those locations would be open Wednesday.
Here's where you can go Wednesday to get out of the cold.
Who's open?
The following City of Racine community centers will be open from noon to 5 p.m.:
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 262-636-9237
- Cesar Chavez, 2221 Douglas Ave., 262-636-9221
- Dr. John Bryant, 601 21st St., 262-636-9235
- Tyler Domer, 2301 12th St., 262-636-9414
Other facilities in Racine County:
- Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., 262-878-1818, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Norway Town Hall, 895 Heg Park Road (Wind Lake), 262-895-6335.
- Graham Public Library (Union Grove), 1215 Main St., 262-878-2910, noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Rochester Public Library, 208 Spring St., 262-534-3533.
- Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., 262-342-1130 (may close early).
- Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., 262-687-4011.
- HALO (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization), 2000 DeKoven Ave., 262-633-3235.
- Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St., 262-221-8350.
Who's closed?
This list may not be complete.
- Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane
- The Central Racine County Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, will be closed all day Wednesday.
- Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., and City Hall Annex, 800 Center St. (including Racine Municipal Court).
- Racine County buildings, including the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex and the Western Racine County Service Center. (Buildings scheduled to open at 1 p.m. Thursday).
- Educators Credit Union locations
- Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles, 9531 Rayne Road, Sturtevant
- Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine Campus, 2706 Chicory Road, Mount Pleasant
- Racine Public Library, 75 7th St.
- Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., opens noon on Thursday
Schools:
- Racine Unified School District
- Burlington Area School District
- Union Grove High School
- Union Grove Elementary
- Kansasville Elementary
- Waterford Union High School
- Waterford Graded School District
- Washington-Caldwell School District
- Muskego-Norway School District
- University of Wisconsin-Parkside (including the Sports & Activity Center, library, and Admissions Office)
- Gateway Technical College
- Cathage College (Carthage will have a late start beginning at 10:30 a.m. for all staff on Thursday).
Other weather-related information:
All public visits to Department of Corrections facilities (Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, 1501 Albert St., Racine; the Racine Correctional Institution, 2009 Wisconsin St., Sturtevant; the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center, 21425 Spring St., Dover) are canceled Wednesday.
Racine's Meals on Wheels program will not deliver meals on Wednesday or Thursday, but provided extra meals to for its clients to eat those days during its Tuesday delivery. The Racine County Nutrition Program's nutrition sites will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Those who are in urgent need of meal help can call the center at 833-8766 for delivery.
The Racine Public Library is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Bookmobile will not make rounds on Wednesday. The library said that due dates on library materials will be adjusted.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Thursday basketball games in the DeSimone Gymnasium against Northern Michigan University are planned to take place as scheduled at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
