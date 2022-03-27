Wheels Against Child Abuse Car and Bike Show at new location

BURLINGTON — The sixth annual Wheels Against Child Abuse Car and Bike Show will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive.

Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter invites car, truck and motorcycle owners to show off their vehicles. There will be raffles, food and live music. The Burlington Lions Club in Burlington will be working the beer tent and vendors will be on site.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Registration for cars 1989 and older is $10; bikes are $5. Owners can pre-register at bellecitygoc.com. The chapter uses proceeds to help fight child abuse locally.

