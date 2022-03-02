Wheeler: America's response to Russia

It's good to see that our elected officials think that penalizing a few rich people and a couple of banks in Russia will stop them from doing whatever they want. It's time for congress to do what's best for something besides their own bank accounts.

They need to stop all exportation of oil and oil products. Why are we buying any from Russia? We can support ourselves.

Next, they need to stop all farm exports to Russia. At the same time we need to stop importing from them. Why do we import two million dollars worth of dairy products? Eight million dollars worth of snack food?

Over the years Russia has decreased their investments in America while we invest more in theirs. Would those dollars be better invested right here?

Maybe if our elected officials cared more about U.S. instead of making money this would be a better place for all of us.

Donald Wheeler, Franksville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0