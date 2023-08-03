THURSDAY

August 3, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Heartstopper

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

This sweet U.K. romantic dramedy based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels set hearts aflutter last year with its blossoming love between sensitive Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and cautiously closeted Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). The swoon-worthy tale continues as Season 2 picks up the day after last year's finale, in which Nick came out to his understanding mother, Sarah (Olivia Colman), and officially coupled with Charlie. Now, Nick wrestles with how much to share with his class and rugby mates.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Netflix ■ New Episodes

The legal drama closes out its second season with five new episodes. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo leads the cast.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Netflix ■ Original Film

This horror comedy from Japan is described as "a positive and fresh zombie comedy with a reversal of the hopeless situation of the city being overrun by zombies." Young Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) works at an exploitative company where he spends his days feeling more dead than alive. One day, the town is overtaken by zombies, and instead of facing the fact that he must survive a zombie apocalypse, Akira gets excited because he doesn't need to go to the office anymore. He comes up with a bucket list of 100 things he wants to accomplish before he becomes a zombie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Peacock ■ Feature Film Exclusive

If you're wondering why everyone is singing about "peaches, peaches, peaches, peaches, peaches," it's time to watch this sweet billion-dollar box-office flick. Based on Ninten do's successful video-game franchise, Super Mario Bros. sees plumbers Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) embark on an adventure that takes them from the streets of New York City to the Mushroom Kingdom. Unlike the games, Mario isn't teaming up with his brother to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Instead, Mario and Peach embark on a daring mission to rescue Luigi from Bowser (Jack Black) — who is still trying to marry Peach and take over her kingdom. With tons of Easter eggs, more than 35 years of Mario history culminate in his first blockbuster hit. Bonus content includes behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars, an immersive video featuring the cast, various interactive features throughout the film and a lyrical video that allows you to sing along to Bowser's big musical number.

MLB Baseball

FOX, beginning at 6 p.m. Live

Thursday night regional MLB action on FOX offers viewers either the Houston Astros at the N.Y. Yankees or the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Milwaukee Brewers.

NFL Preseason: Hall of Fame Game: N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

New quarterback Aaron Rodgers could take a few snaps for the N.Y. Jets against the Cleveland Browns as the NFL preseason opens in Canton, Ohio.

FBoy Island

The CW, 8 p.m.■ Season Premiere

Mia, Louise and Tamaris hand out VIP badges to the party in the first episode of Season 3 of this reality show about three women on a tropical island with 26 men, titled "Do You Like Cats?"

Botched

E!, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

World-renowned surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are back in the OR for Season 8, once again taking on some of the most complex cases to date, all while keeping the laughs rolling with their beloved bromance and banter. In a fresh new office, the doctors consult with a series of hopeful patients as they unveil catastrophic trauma due to past surgeries gone wrong, birth defects and horrific accidents.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 9 p.m.

Media coverage of a water-main break brings unwanted attention to the vampires in the new episode "Local News."