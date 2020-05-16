What to know about MLB's safety protocol proposal

•••

Whenever baseball happens — the league is shooting for June for spring training — teams can bring 50 players per club, with workouts staggered throughout the day. Pitchers and catchers will report first, and be allowed to work out in groups of five or less before the rest of the team joins them.

Though teams have permission from the league to host spring games in their home ballpark, their home state's government might make the choice for them — as California has done for the Dodgers, Angels, Athletics and Giants with its extended stay-at-home order. But, governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Ron DeSantis of Florida have already publicly welcomed baseball to resume play as they reopen their states. Spring facilities in their respective states could be used right now and may have to be used during the season.

To mitigate the heat issues, all spring games in Arizona and Florida will start at night.

When players suit up for real ball games, the league is encouraging fielders to stay several steps away from baserunners while the ball is out of play. Lineup cards would be phased, removing one more point of contact from the typical pre-game exchange. And don't expect to see the familiar sight of sunflower seeds, bubble gum or tobacco — spitting is off-limits.

Life on the outside will also be radically altered. Players are discouraged from taking public transit or rideshares to and from their home or hotel. Teams are allowed to fly, but asked to use smaller airports. Players are allowed to socialize with friends and family — a huge sticking point for many players, including Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw — but the league is nonetheless discouraging contact with the outside.

