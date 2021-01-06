 Skip to main content
What to do in the wake of canceled events
Events have been canceled or postponed across the globe in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19. This has caused a disruption to not only commercial events like concerts and sporting events, but personal gatherings as well. Any party with a large number of potential guests has to be reconsidered. This includes graduation parties, weddings and birthdays. People facing the cancellation of such events can follow these guidelines.

  • Speak to vendors to find out if cancellations can occur with no penalties. Many hotels and other travel services are waiving fees for cancellations, or allowing bookings to be rescheduled at no additional cost.
  • Try to think of some alternative dates for events like weddings and graduation parties as soon as possible. There is no way to accurately predict the path that COVID-19 will take, nor put a firm date regular life can resume, but discussing alternative dates with vendors with whom you're already under contract may put you at the top of the list when gatherings are once again allowed.
  • Reach out to guests to explain that your plans are fluid. Expect that a good portion of guests, even those who already committed to attend, may not be able to make rescheduled events. Speak with vendors about fluctuating headcounts in the wake of COVID-19.
  • Be patient and keep an open minded about events. These are unprecedented times and many people are learning as they go. Rescheduling events when the threat has subsided may cause a bottleneck effect with service providers. Flexibility and patience can help make reschedule less stressful.
