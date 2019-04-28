As the pool of buyers continues to outnumber sellers in the current housing market, 2019 again is shaping up to be a year with the sellers having the upper hand.
For this reason, experts with First Weber’s Racine office recommend prospective home buyers do their homework, follow all of the necessary steps and get into this market now.
The competitiveness of the local housing market means buyers might need to rethink their overall strategy. In many instances, for example, there is little to no wiggle room in whittling down the asking price.
Buying a home in a market like this can seem overwhelming, but the 24 agents at First Weber’s local office can help home buyers wade through the complexities of the process.
“Our agents are well versed in this market and are able to offer advice and guidance,” said John Crimmings, general sales manager with First Weber. “We have a very competent staff and their experience and guidance can often times make the difference in submitting the winning offer.”
Recommendations
Crimmings said his first recommendation is to meet with a lender and receive a preapproval letter for the amount of the loan you will be seeking.
“The important thing is to talk to a lender and discuss what options are available to you,” Crimmings said. “There are many financing options available for a variety of buyers and their situations.”
Getting a preapproval letter from a lender goes a long way in showing a seller you are a serious, qualified buyer. The key is to concentrate your search within the price range of your prequalification. Looking above your price range with the expectation that the seller will come down on price usually results in disappointment.
“Look at the price range value and stay within the range prescribed,” Crimmings said. “It is important to be realistic in your expectations. There’s little worse than falling in love with your dream home only to find that you don’t qualify for the mortgage necessary to purchase it.”
While there are many online sources with real estate listings, the market is moving so fast that by the time a home hits those sources, there is already buyer activity.
Crimmings said this brisk current market is all the more reason homebuyers should meet with a First Weber agent during their search. “Our agents are searching and checking for new listings and price changes several times a day to find properties for their active buyers,” Crimmings said.
First Weber agents have access to the MLS hot sheet, an industry tool that tracks new listings and recent activity. Crimmings said First Weber agents check this source several times per day, keeping their clients informed on new listings, price changes and other activity.
“Our agents also have tools available to them that will allow them to set their clients up on home searches so that the home buyer receives an email the instant a new listing hits the market.” Crimmings said.
“The market is changing so quickly,” Crimmings said. “It is very important you work with a real estate agent that can keep you abreast of the market.”
Competitive market
Because the market is so competitive, Crimmings said home buyers need to keep their calendars as clear as possible if finding a new home truly is a priority.
“Be flexible and available,” Crimmings said. “If you have the opportunity to see a home, do it now. There is some urgency to this as waiting could cost you the home of your dreams.”
The lag time between a house showing and putting in an offer also needs to be kept in check because of the number of other home buyers in a similar situation.
“Be prepared to make your very best offer right up front,” Crimmings said.
It’s no secret buying a home is a major, life-changing decision.
“It can be a very emotional and stressful experience,” Crimmings said. “But it’s important to temper those emotions and keep them in check. If you don’t succeed at first, keep positive, regroup and move on to the next property.
“New listings are coming on the market daily so keep a positive outlook. The home of your dreams is out there!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.