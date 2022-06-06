What is your antique item worth?

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Historical Society will host its annual Antique Appraisal Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St. There is no admission fee.

Barbara Esch, a certified appraiser, will be on hand to appraise treasures such as furniture, textiles, quilts, tribal art, jewelry, toys, dolls, pottery, lamps, clocks and anything else a person is curious about (excluding stamps, coins and military items).

The cost is $5 per item to be appraised with a limit of three items per person.

