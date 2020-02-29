What Do you Think?

This week's poll question:
Do you think the president is doing enough to get the country ready to battle coronavirus?
Last weeks results:
Do you agree with using the state budget surplus for income tax cuts?
26.8%
Yes
11 votes
… …
73.2%
No
30 votes
This week's poll question:
Do you think the president is doing enough to get the country ready to battle coronavirus?
Last weeks results:
Do you agree with using the state budget surplus for income tax cuts?
26.8%
Yes
11 votes
… …
73.2%
No
30 votes
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.