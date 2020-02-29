What Do you Think?
This week's poll question:

Do you think the president is doing enough to get the country ready to battle coronavirus?

Last weeks results:

Do you agree with using the state budget surplus for income tax cuts?

26.8%

Yes

11 votes

… …

73.2%

No

30 votes

