What Can I Contribute?

With all the economic, social and public health upheaval we’re going through, it’s easy to feel helpless because of circumstances outside of our control. Last month my colleague, Mike Haubrich, wrote about two habits of career sustainability: networking and continuous learning. A third habit is benchmarking your skills and compensation to make sure you’re able to compete in a continuously evolving job market. Ultimately, compensation is a function of your contribution. The more you’re able to contribute, the more you’ll be able to earn.

Often, earnings are viewed through a financial lens which is important. There is also the intrinsic reward or sense of purpose and accomplishment for our contributions to consider. There are people with high-paying jobs who are miserable while others make significantly less but are internally satisfied because what they do has a meaningful impact.

On the financial side, you can compare your wages and benefits with others doing the same/similar role through compensation studies or online resources such as salary.com and glassdoor.com. Knowing whether you’re underpaid (or in some cases overpaid) is beneficial in anticipation of your next performance review or job search. Identifying gaps in your skills relative to peers provides an opportunity to increase your contribution and compensation by enhancing your expertise.