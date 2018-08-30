BOSTON — People taking whale watch cruises out of Boston usually have to travel miles out to sea to spot whales.
But several humpback whales have been spotted in the harbor in the last few days, providing thrills just a quarter mile from downtown Boston.
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation posted a video on Twitter of a whale breaching, calling it a “beautiful and rare sight to see.”
The presence of whales in the busy harbor also comes with a warning. The Coast Guard is urging mariners to use “extreme caution” and keep a safe distance from whales.
A spokeswoman for Boston Harbor Cruises, which offers whale-watching cruises, said company naturalists have identified five to six individual whales.
Experts say they will stick around as long as there is food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.