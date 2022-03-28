WGTD Radio Theater Players present "The Cedar Chest Letters"

RACINE — The WGTD Radio Theater Players will present a play based on the heartwarming letters of Racine resident and WGTD personality Barb Tylla.

"The Cedar Chest Letters" airs at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on WGTD 91.1 FM and via smart speakers (ask Alexa or Google Home to play WGTD HD-1 on Tune In). It will be performed live at no charge in the student commons area at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. The public is invited.

Tylla was looking through her mother’s old cedar chest and happened upon a packet of old letters. In these letters, Tylla found her family’s story of strong women, loving men, and life in the 1930s and early 1940s. She took the letters and wrote a play where despite the challenges of the Great Depression and the early days of World War II, love conquered all.

The WGTD Radio Theater brought this radio adaptation of Tylla’s play to the airwaves in 2013 and again in 2014.

