Evers tells reporters that the Foxconn deal may need to be “downsized,” on account of it appearing unlikely the company would actually create the 13,000 jobs promised.
“The present contract deals with a situation that no longer exists,” Evers said.
Republican leaders — including Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard — quickly questioned Evers’ statement and his intentions.
Wanggaard was among the most condemning in his response.
“Gov. Evers appears hell bent to kill thousands of direct and indirect Foxconn jobs throughout Wisconsin,” the Racinian said in a statement. “What job creator, what person, would come to a state that goes back on its promises? Evers should keep his campaign promises and respect the deal that was made.”
That same day, Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou announces his candidacy for Taiwan’s presidency.
