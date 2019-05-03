According to Evers, Foxconn never stated what changes it might be interested in, leaving state leaders unsure about how to revisit the contract.
Evers says: “We're going to be working together to solve it … I'm not going to make any guesses as to what their negotiating strategy should be or what they should be asking for.”
Vos says that he would be skeptical of any “wholesale changes” to the Foxconn contract.
Foxconn Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives Alan Yeung tweets that Evers and other Foxconn skeptics should “Calm down.” He added that Evers claiming Foxconn won’t create 13,000 Wisconsin jobs is “Probably fake news” and “Who has the crystal ball to predict if 13,000 jobs will be created by the year 2032?”
Calm down. Probably fake news 😂 Who has the crystal ball 🔮 to predict if 13,000 jobs will be created by the year 2032?— Alan S. Yeung (@alansyeung) April 25, 2019
