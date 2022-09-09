This evening in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
