Racine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
