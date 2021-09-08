 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

