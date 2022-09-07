Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Here's your forecast for the rest of the day.
This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods o…
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The fo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's l…