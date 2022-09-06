Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.