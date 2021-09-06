Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.