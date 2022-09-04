Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.