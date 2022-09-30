This evening in Racine: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
This evening in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear …