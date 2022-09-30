 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News