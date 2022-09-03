Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
