For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…
This evening in Racine: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 5…