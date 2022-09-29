 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

