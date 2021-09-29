Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.