Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.