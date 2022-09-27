This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
