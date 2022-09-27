 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

