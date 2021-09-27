Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.