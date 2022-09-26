Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
