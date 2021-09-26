For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
