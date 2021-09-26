 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News