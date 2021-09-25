Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.