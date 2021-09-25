For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63…
Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday's fo…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Rac…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. I…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Racine people …
For the drive home in Racine: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Very wind…