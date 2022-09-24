Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.